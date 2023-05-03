Silicon Valley Open Studios will be held the first three weekends in May, highlighting artists from a different region each weekend. First up: close to 30 artists from the coast.

On Saturday and Sunday, art lovers and collectors can get a behind-the-scenes look at local painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, pottery, metalwork, textile art and more.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

