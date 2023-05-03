Silicon Valley Open Studios will be held the first three weekends in May, highlighting artists from a different region each weekend. First up: close to 30 artists from the coast.
On Saturday and Sunday, art lovers and collectors can get a behind-the-scenes look at local painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, pottery, metalwork, textile art and more.
Participant Oscar Lopez Guerrero, of Pacifica, is currently finishing a series of paintings based on the history of the Mexican revolution that place special emphasis on the often overlooked contributions of women and children.
“I’m also developing a new body of work based on color and the human body,” said Guerrero, who is a relative newcomer to the coastal art scene. “These paintings and drawings are exploring the power of color without bias or prejudice. Yet, they are portraying that, as humans, the body and emotions are similar no matter how different we think we are.”
Pacifican Janet Arline Barker will be showing recent watercolors of Pacifica sunsets, beaches and wildflowers. She has also made portraits of dogs who competed at the World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica. Some of her paintings have realistic detail while others adopt an impressionistic style.
Arline said the interactions she has with visitors at Silicon Valley Open Studios events often give her new creative impulses.
“I get visitors from around the Bay Area, most of whom have never seen my original paintings,” she said. “I am inspired to keep painting when I meet and chat with people, who often challenge me to try new media or suggest a new scenic location.”
Among other artworks, Andrew Leone, a mainstay of the Pacifica art scene, will be sharing a stained glass window that is currently in progress.
“(It’s) made up of the cool blues and greens that saturate our coastal environment,” said Leone. “The window is made up of many small bottles cut in half and arranged to create a mandala-like design.” He said he is also working on a series of portraits of family members that explore how people are situated in their environment. Leone said the coast has a strong influence on his work.
“The vibrant light and clear air of the coast infuses my being. And this colors all my paintings, prints and stained glass windows,” said Leone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.