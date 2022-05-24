This “classic” QuipTide column was first published in 2002, and has been slightly revised.
There was a huge fan response to the Quip Tide column featuring Yogi Berra's half-witticisms. Clearly, most people would rather read what Yogi has to say than the usual drivel I write.
Well, when the public speaks, we unpaid humor columnists listen. Having pretty much exhausted Yogi's quota of quotables, I am forced to turn to people who actually meant to say the things they did, such as:
"The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you're still a rat." Lily Tomlin
"When you are courting a nice girl, an hour seems like a second. When you sit on a red-hot cinder a second seems like an hour. That's relativity." Albert Einstein (attributed)
"My mother's menu consisted of two choices: Take it or leave it." Buddy Hackett
"Some people say that I must be a horrible person, but that's not true. I have the heart of a young boy — in a jar on my desk." Stephen King
"If you water it and it dies, it's a plant. If you pull it out and it grows back, it's a weed." Leo Gallagher
"If it weren't for the killings, Washington, D.C. would have one of the lowest crime rates in the country." Former Mayor Marion Barry
"When they asked George Washington for his ID, he just took out a quarter." Stephen Wright
"If you're killed, you've lost a very important part of your life." Brooke Shields
"Too bad that all the people who know how to run the country are driving taxi cabs and cutting hair." George Burns
"Always carry a flagon of whiskey in case of snakebite and furthermore always carry a small snake." W.C. Fields
"Sacred cows make the best hamburger." Mark Twain
"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt." Abraham Lincoln
"I always wanted to be somebody, but I should have been more specific." Lily Tomlin
"A fanatic is a person who can't change his mind and won't change the subject." Winston Churchill
"To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk." Thomas Edison
"The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans are suffering from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they're OK, then it's you." Rita Mae Brown
"Have you ever noticed? Anybody going slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?" George Carlin
"If your parents never had children, chances are you won't either." Dick Cavett
"If you've got them by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow." John Wayne
"You cannot have everything. I mean, where would you put it?" Steven Wright
So, next time you're looking to start a conversation with someone, just whip out one of these pearls of wisdom, and say you said it first.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com lives south of Half Moon Bay with his long-suffering wife, Susy, who points out that writing humor columns can be hazardous to your health.
