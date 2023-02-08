Back in the days of the hunters and gatherers there wasn’t much attention paid to the new wave set, the growers. Stone Age proto-farmers Glurk and Ugh were as far removed from modern agriculture as their all-in-one tool, a rock, was from a John Deere X-Series combine. 

The march of technology is as inexorable as the march of time. What we consider state-of-the-art today may look like Glurk’s rock sooner than we might think. Forbes magazine — not an oft-seen source in a humor column — predicted in its Feb. 17, 2021, edition that artificial intelligence combined with improved sensors may bring about a new agricultural revolution.

