Back in the days of the hunters and gatherers there wasn’t much attention paid to the new wave set, the growers. Stone Age proto-farmers Glurk and Ugh were as far removed from modern agriculture as their all-in-one tool, a rock, was from a John Deere X-Series combine.
The march of technology is as inexorable as the march of time. What we consider state-of-the-art today may look like Glurk’s rock sooner than we might think. Forbes magazine — not an oft-seen source in a humor column — predicted in its Feb. 17, 2021, edition that artificial intelligence combined with improved sensors may bring about a new agricultural revolution.
How would the new farming look? The Forbes article envisioned enhanced farmland security against animal, including human, theft of crops; in-ground sensors to measure soil moisture and nutrients; drone mapping to predict crop yields before seeds are planted; agri-bots; and medical implants to track livestock health.
It sounds futuristic, but an iPhone 14 would sound futuristic to an iPhone 1 user.
For Glurk and Ugh, progress was much slower than it is now. Through the magic of newsprint we take you now to a pastoral setting where the two planters predict the astonishing advances the future will hold.
Ugh: “Hey, Glurk, I just had the wildest idea! What if we stopped using rocks to make holes in the ground to plant seeds?”
Glurk: “Get real. Rocks are the only things we use. Who needs anything else?”
Ugh: “I’m just saying, ‘What if.’ You’re such a stick in the mud ... A stick! We could make holes in the ground with big sticks.”
Glurk: “Rocks are much harder than sticks, which would break in dry ground.”
Ugh: “But I said ‘stick in the mud,’ not ‘stick in dry ground.’ Sticks could poke holes in the mud. Then we’d put the seeds in the holes and cover them up. Even better, we could use a big stick to make grooves in the mud, plant the seeds in the grooves, then cover them up. I bet we could plant 50 times as many seeds as we do today!”
Ugh: “It’s just an imaginary number I made up. It’s probably an impossible number because it’s more than we have with our fingers and toes.”
Glurk: “Hah. You’re a dreamer. More than my fingers and toes. That’s a riot.”
Ugh: (Ignoring Glurk’s derisive comment) “We could even use the stick to dig a groove in the dirt where there isn’t mud, and if it’s deep enough it could bring water to the dry dirt and make more mud. I can imagine rows and rows of grooves running in straight lines, as far as the eye can see. And if we plant all the seeds at the same time they should all sprout together. We could gather them all in one day.”
Glurk: “Hey, I’m no gatherer. Besides, it sounds exhausting.”
Ugh: “We could get others to do the gathering and give them something. But what?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.