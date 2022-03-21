Ocean Blue, The Art Vault, is hosting a reception for its opening from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at 643 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. At the event the community can meet the artists, tour the space and enjoy drinks by Jettywave distillery, food by It’s Italia restaurant and gelato by Gulino Gelato.
One of the featured artists, Jennifer Roberts, has created and donated a piece of art called “Ukrainian Angel,” which will be auctioned off at a silent auction at the grand opening on Wednesday. All proceeds will benefit Ukrainian relief.
The Vault is a curated, rotating collection of unique Northern California artists of various media. The artists are encouraged to work on their art at the Vault so guests can see them in action.
The space can accommodate up to 16 artists, and the art will change four times a year, in accordance with the seasons. For now, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, along with Mondays that fall on holidays. It will also be open one Thursday a month as part of the “Make it Main Street” events.
— from staff reports
