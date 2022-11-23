Holiday memories can be made between Friday and into mid-December at an expanded Nights of Lights in downtown Half Moon Bay.
On Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec.16, Main Street in Half Moon Bay will be the site of happy chatter, busy feet and good cheer, as shops extend their business hours and lights twinkle in the trees.
▸ On Friday, visitors can attend the lighting of the big tree in Mac Dutra Plaza. Kids are invited to bring ornaments and decorate the tree.
▸ Dec. 2 marks the return of the annual lighted parade. Organizers suggest that visitors arrive early to find a spot along the parade route. During an after-party hosted by Santa in Mac Dutra Plaza, a kids zone next to the park on Kelly Avenue will offer family activities for kids of all ages.
▸ An anti-fashion show will take place on Dec. 9 at an Ugly Sweater Party. The uglier the sweater, the better the chance of winning a contest prize.
▸ On the final Friday of the event, Dec. 16, visitors can attend a screening of
the family favorite “Elf” starring Will Ferrell. Movie night will happen in the parking lot of Cunha’s Country Grocery.
The events take place Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. Complete event information is available at visithalfmoonbay.org.
