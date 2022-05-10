Spring concert set for community orchestra
The Coastside Community Orchestra will be hosting its spring concert at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Coastside Lutheran Church, 900 N. Cabrillo Highway.
The ensemble will perform works by Louis Theodore Gouvy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Franz Schubert.
For more information about the event or the orchestra in general, and to RSVP, visit coastsidecommunityorchestra.com
— from staff reports
Cougar Color Run is back
The Half Moon Bay High School Parent Teacher Organization is bringing back the Cougar Color Run and the Kids Health and Wellness Faire this weekend.
The 5-kilometer event will take place at 8 a.m. this Sunday at Half Moon Bay High School. Run or walk the course while being showered in color. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the first heat will set off at 9 a.m. Participants will receive a T-shirt and color packet at registration. After crossing the finish line, you will receive a bottle of water, banana and power bar.
Registration costs $30 for runners and can be done on ticketstrip.com/colorrun, or by visiting hmbhspto.org.
Activities at the fair include making veggie cars, becoming a human bubble, learning how to hula, shooting hoops and hanging out at the petting zoo.
