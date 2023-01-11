The new year is underway, and that means book clubs are launching their 2023 lineups. A comparison of reading lists for three Half Moon Bay book clubs reveals that each compilation is tailor-made. In fact, it would be possible to read every book on every list without ever repeating a title, a topic or an author.
The CWC book club, open to members of the Coastside Women’s Club, is reading a blend of novels and nonfiction.
“We have a variety of women in our group and some really like nonfiction, and so every year it ends up being a mix of fiction and nonfiction,” said Teri Mallon, who chairs the CWC book club. “Some people like the lighter fiction reads, and so it is always a good mix because some of those nonfiction books can be pretty heavy duty.”
Take, for example, the group’s choice for April, “On Tyranny: 20 Lessons from the 20th Century” by Timothy Snyder, a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller that examines the mechanics of antidemocratic menaces in the last century such as authoritarianism and fascism. That said, even some of the novels aren’t what you’d call fluffy. September’s pick, “The Push” by Ashley Audrain, is a psychological drama about a first-time mother that immerses readers in the nature vs. nurture debate.
The book club organized by the local branch of the American Association of University Women, which meets at the Half Moon Bay Library on the last Tuesday of each month, is kicking off the year with biographical fiction. Nancy Evans, coordinator for the AAUW-HMB book club, said that all bibliophiles are welcome, but, after two meetings, participants are asked to become AAUW members.
January’s read is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, which tells the story of J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, a Black woman who was forced to hide her true identity for her career. The AAUW book club’s other selections for 2023 include “In Pursuit of Disobedient Women,” a memoir by journalist Dionne Searcey about her relocation to West Africa, and the novel “The Dakota Winters” by Tom Barbash, which chronicles the year leading up to John Lennon’s assassination from the vantage point of the Winters, a family living in New York City’s legendary Dakota apartment building.
Last but not least, the very niche Mystery Book Club, a group of seniors that meets at Senior Coastsiders, is back for another year of detective-centric whodunits. Coordinator Vaughn Harrison said the group harbors a sleuth crush on Adam Dalgliesh, the legendary character created by author P.D. James. The first read of the year is James’ “The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories.” Other 2023 selections include “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a literary amalgam of mystery, gothic and horror, and “The Venice Sketchbook” by Rhys Bowen, which transports readers to La Dominante in the year 1938. Harrison said she is especially looking forward to reading “The Widows of Malabar Hill,” a mystery by Sujata Massey set in India in the early 20th century. The Mystery Book Club likes to choose books that represent a variety of countries, cultures, ethnicities and historical time periods, said Harrison.
