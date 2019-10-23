Organic and natural grocer New Leaf Community Markets last week introduced the New Leaf Partner Fund, a microloan program created to support a diverse regional food economy through low-interest jump-start loans and business mentorship.
The Partner Fund prioritizes underrepresented food entrepreneurs who historically face barriers to capital, such as small independent businesses owned by women, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ and social mission-based companies.
The Partner Fund is available for independent food producers who have been in business a minimum of two years, who have fewer than 25 employees, and are seeking financing to fund new business growth opportunities. Loans start at $5,000 to $25,000, and are granted four times each year.
Learn more about the New Lead Partner Fund and apply at newleaf.com/partnerfund.
