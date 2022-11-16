After the CZU Lightning fires damaged several Coastside state parks in August 2020, JoAnn Semones wanted to take action.
“It just broke my heart to see that these wonderful pieces of nature and of history were damaged, and I thought, ‘What can I do to help?’” she said.
A longtime Coastsider who has volunteered at state parks all her life, Semones is also a historian and author. Thus was born her latest book, “True Tales of California Coastside State Parks,” which delves into the history of 12 state parks in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
The meticulously researched book is an anthology of tributes to forgotten pioneers. Each chapter profiles a single individual, or in one case a single family, who made bold and lasting contributions to what Coastsiders now enjoy as California state parks.
“Much has been written about the natural history of state parks, but not so much about the people who were the key personalities related to some of these parks,” said Semones.
Readers can trace the footsteps of the savvy speculator Duncan McNee at McNee Ranch State Park and learn about the dedication of Manuel Francis, the dutiful brother who left an imprint on Francis Beach. Semones also offers a look behind the scenes at Pigeon Point Lighthouse, which is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.
“When it came down to it, I thought there’s actually one person that is often overlooked but who was critical to the development of the tower, and that was the master builder. His name was Phineas Marston, and he is the one who was responsible for overseeing the completion of the lighthouse,” said Semones, referring to the lighthouse at Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park.
Semones hopes that her new book can build a bridge of understanding and connection through time.
“I hope readers will reflect upon not only the beauty of our parks, but their history. I hope that they will, when they visit, offer their respects to the past, present, and the future of these parks,” she said.
Published by The History Press, a division of Arcadia Publishing, “True Tales of California Coastside State Parks” is available for purchase on amazon.com. Readers can shop local by joining Semones for a book signing from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ink Spell Books, located at 500 Purissima St. in Half Moon Bay.
