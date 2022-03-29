With drinks from Jettywave Distillery in hand, a packed crowd mingled March 23 for the opening of Ocean Blue, The Art Vault, at 643 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
“It went really well,” said David Oliphant, founder of The Vault. “I think the timing is right. People could come and be outside and spend some money and support local artists in the community.”
The Vault is a local artists collective showcasing diverse art, ranging in mediums from painting and glass, to woodwork, jewelry and more. The collection changes seasonally, featuring a dozen unique artists.
“It really came out of the pandemic,” said Oliphant.
Oliphant founded the Vault in order to support the local art community and create a space with unique art, different from what can already be found on the coast. The founder’s real estate business, Ocean Blue Realty, did well as real estate was strong during the pandemic.
“My husband, Christopher (Childers), is in the arts and I recognized that while I was really busy, his whole community had just come to a standstill,” said Oliphant. “Many shows closed, or were canceled permanently, there weren’t any art exhibits. Nobody in the arts was making a living, just really, really struggling.
“So that was always in my brain, and then that space opened up,” he said. “I think it’s such a great space and it was just ripe for something.”
Oliphant wanted to develop a space that gives back to the community and is affordable for artists. He said he thought, “We should be really gracious and thankful for the last two years that I’ve had, how can I help contribute to our town?”
Because the Vault is a collective, the artists also run the gallery. They take turns “sitting the gallery,” meaning when you visit the space on Main Street you will be greeted by one of the artists.
“The idea is that there will be a person there who understands the art. And that’s who greets customers, checks them out, the whole thing,” said Oliphant.
Without the traditional overhead of staffing costs, the artists are able to take home 75 percent of the proceeds from their sales, as opposed to many galleries that operate on a 50-50 scale.
“The goal is to help artists get back on their feet and start selling their work and get back out in the community,” said Oliphant.
Any artist, whether they are featured in the Vault or not, can donate a piece of art for the nonprofit wall. All of the proceeds will go to the selected nonprofit. This season the selected nonprofit is CoastPride, an organization that hopes to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues and offer a safe space for Coastsiders.
Droid Gallucci, one of the featured artists, is known for his unique eye. The photographer takes photos of real estate for a living, but is interested in the ideas and philosophies of perspective, how each individual experiences their own reality.
His photos feature things like a medicine cabinet, something someone else might just walk straight by.
“People try to organize everything and make it look nice,” Gallucci said. “My interest has always been in not necessarily what someone is trying to say, but what’s going on. Just corners of the room like a nightstand where it’s just all the things they use throughout the day. There is a lot of texture to it, the random artifacts of somebody’s life.”
Galluci originally went to art school for ceramics before getting into the works of Susan Sontag.
“I got into the conceptual ideas of photography and how reality operates around it,” he said. “So, I realized photography was a better medium for my concepts personally because I think photography is one of the only mediums that you can look at and not really think about the medium itself. It doesn’t lend itself in the piece, it’s kind of transparent. I just wanted to kind of explore ideas and in part try to quantify what was going on around the world.”
Noelle Lane is also among the featured artists, showcasing her dot paintings, colorful mosaics painted onto varied mediums, from bowls to rocks.
“Right now, I love the idea of upcycling and recycling items,” said Lane. “I love to shop and walk into a place and go,‘I wonder if I could paint on that.’ That’s how I started painting on thrifted wood bowls.”
Lane got her start when, after dealing with some personal and family health issues, she saw a video online of an artist in Washington who painted on river rocks.
“I was sitting at home, as one does when one is sad and depressed, and this random video popped up on my feed,” said Lane. “I went, well, I can do that.
“I tried it and discovered I couldn’t, but I was intrigued,” she said. “I started to explore it a little bit more and got hooked on the whole idea. It was really a lot of fun.”
The artist has been living on the Coatside for more than 18 years.
“We are so incredibly lucky that (Oliphant and Childers) chose to hang out in our neck of the woods,” she said. “They’re just such fabulous people and they really live in the community spirit, ‘Let’s all get together and see what we can do to make our own little corner of the world a better place.’”
Lane said that during the COVID-19 pandemic she didn’t create for an entire year.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to have this opportunity,” she said. “So many of us during COVID lost a lot of our options for revenue, or just creating. Sometimes when the world is an incredibly sad and stressful place, it’s really hard to actually create art and you just don’t feel drawn to it.”
“So, to have the opportunity to put your things back out in the world and possibly spread a little joy for people who enjoy your work,” she said.
The Art Vault is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays, and on Mondays that fall on holidays. It will also be open late, until 7 p.m. on Make It Main Street Thursdays. For more information about the current artists, visit oceanbluevault.com.
“I’m looking for things that are a little bit unexpected,” said Oliphant. “I think sometimes we see a lot of the same type of art, and we’re looking to be different from that. I wanted to see stuff that was a little bit different, edgier, a little unexpected. I want it to be known as that space to go if you want something a little bit different. If you’re not seeing it at some of the other galleries and shops, you could find it at the Vault.”
If you are interested in having your art displayed at The Art Vault, send your contact information and a sample of your work to info@oceanbluevault.com by late May to be considered for the next season.
