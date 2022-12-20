You don’t have to use your new Christmas cellphone simply to text friends and play sedentary games. Midpen Regional Open Space District offers a series of free digital tools that can help you get outside and explore more on the coast and beyond.

The open space district is at the forefront of efforts to combine the ease of digital navigation with an outdoor experience. For instance, the National Park Service offers nps.gov to help visitors better enjoy the vast network of parks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories