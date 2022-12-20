You don’t have to use your new Christmas cellphone simply to text friends and play sedentary games. Midpen Regional Open Space District offers a series of free digital tools that can help you get outside and explore more on the coast and beyond.
The open space district is at the forefront of efforts to combine the ease of digital navigation with an outdoor experience. For instance, the National Park Service offers nps.gov to help visitors better enjoy the vast network of parks.
Closer to home, GeoPDF maps, which can be downloaded onto a smart device, assist visitors in planning their trip to two dozen preserves. Embedded with map coordinates, these maps can also view your location while in use and track your route progress.
By using a GPS signal, GeoPDF maps continue to work in areas without cellphone coverage. You can access these maps via any GeoPDF reader or a compatible app such as Avenza Maps, which boasts handy features such as adding geotagged photos and dropping location pins.
Self-guided interpretive experiences at a dozen Midpen locations are available using the OuterSpatial app, which provides access to info and maps of locations both in and outside the region. OuterSpatial requires you to load a paper map onto your device beforehand and then re-open it while out and about.
Last but not least, the Midpen 3D app lets you explore Midpen’s 250 miles of trail in splendid, 3-dimensional detail. You can enhance your knowledge about allowed uses, geographic features, elevation profiles and more.
Find Midpen’s digital resources and instructions for their use at openspace.org/tech. And keep an eye out for a fine-scale vegetation map of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties that is currently in the works. The new tool will offer thorough information about plant communities that has been compiled using field data, 3D laser scanning and aerial photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.