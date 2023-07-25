A night out

Communities across the country, like this one near Half Moon Bay, are participating in National Night Out events in August. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

 

Porches and police cars alike don their lights as the city of Half Moon Bay prepares for its annual National Night Out, an event promoting safety and community. The event aims to connect local law enforcement with community members — don’t be alarmed if you see red and blue lights outside of the house on Aug. 1.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office implores locals to open their doors between 5 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 to participate in a city-wide block party of sorts, dedicated to uniting neighborhoods with local police, firefighters and public servants. San Mateo County Sheriff Capt. Rebecca Albin said she is looking forward to furthering her goals in her new role through this event.

