Porches and police cars alike don their lights as the city of Half Moon Bay prepares for its annual National Night Out, an event promoting safety and community. The event aims to connect local law enforcement with community members — don’t be alarmed if you see red and blue lights outside of the house on Aug. 1.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office implores locals to open their doors between 5 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 to participate in a city-wide block party of sorts, dedicated to uniting neighborhoods with local police, firefighters and public servants. San Mateo County Sheriff Capt. Rebecca Albin said she is looking forward to furthering her goals in her new role through this event.
“It's sort of been my overarching goal since I got here (to) meet people, listen to what people have to tell me, learn about what things the people who live here feel are big issues, rather than coming in and telling people where they live what I think they should know,” Albin said. “I really like this event because it furthers everything that I'm here trying to achieve — that being building relationships, getting to know people, speaking to people one-on-one.”
This year will be Albin’s first National Night Out while holding this role. Half Moon Bay will not hold an event downtown, but will instead have representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and Coastside Fire Protection District visit each household registered for the event caravan-style. The city of Half Moon Bay will be providing small grants for households to purchase snacks and drinks for the event. Albin believes this format makes more sense for a city like Half Moon Bay.
“We're not making them come to us, we're going to them, where they live,” Albin said. “I'm on board with that.”
The goal of National Night Out is to deepen the bonds between community members of all ages, and many kids on the Coastside can agree that a big red firetruck is always a hit.
“We’ll usually take our fire hats and some of the swag for the kids and just be there to talk to kids and adults,” said Coastside Fire Division Chief Gary Silva. “(We’ll) tell them about the fire service and just be there to answer questions for them.”
Silva believes National Night Out will provide the opportunity for locals to see law enforcement in a new light – not one of burning flames, but of coastal pride.
