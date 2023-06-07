Always on the lookout for inspiration, local singer-songwriter Marianne Rogers likes to keep a notebook close at hand. As her thoughts, feelings and impressions flow, the pages fill up with lyrics that Rogers writes out in different colored inks and earmarks with rainbow Post-it notes, creating a palimpsest of past selves converging on newfound insight.
Last month, Rogers released the song “Easy to Love” on several music streaming platforms along with an accompanying music video on YouTube that was filmed by her brother, Miles Rogers, in Half Moon Bay.
“Easy To Love” is Rogers’ sophomore composition and follows her first release, “Chandelier.” The latest song started out as a pandemic project. Before releasing the final version, Rogers shared “Easy to Love” with friends in Coastside garages, at local gigs and during home concerts that garnered her the encouragement of family and friends.
“Now, to share it with the world, feels like a huge dream accomplished,” said Rogers. “Miles’ videoing and editing skills made that a reality.”
The music video includes footage of Main Street in Half Moon Bay, the bluffs along the coast and the foamy surf of the Pacific. Rogers’ dog, Ravi, is her co-star.
“This video will forever hold a dear place in my heart, as the majority was filmed in winter 2021 with our late rescue mutt, Ravi,” said Rogers. “Life gets so complicated and sophisticated, but pandemic days had a way of slowing and reflecting on the important simple things. Ravi embodied that attitude every day, and thus was the perfect star.”
Rogers said she admires the acceptance and affection that dogs show to people, and that “Easy to Love” pays tribute to all the animals and humans in the world who make the people around them feel relaxed. Rogers’ lyrics express gratitude to these calming influences: “You remind me that everything and more is more than enough.” Later, she sings, “My days are fine without, but they’re so much brighter when you’re around.”
“(I) feel the timing of this song release couldn’t be more profound,” said Rogers. “As the world picks up business and busy-ness as usual, hold tight to the ones who feel so easy to love.”
Rogers collaborated on “Easy to Love” with her father and fellow musician Jim Rogers, of Moss Beach. In fall 2010, Rogers attended her first concert with her dad at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley. The headliner was Jack Johnson.
“It was that particular concert that inspired me to pick up the guitar and pursue songwriting as my own hobby and potential career, though writing has always been an outlet for me,” said Rogers, adding that she and her father went to another Jack Johnson concert together last September.
Rogers sees Johnson as a musical role model for the way he infuses his music with positivity. She also draws inspiration from Ed Sherran and Taylor Swift, whom she considers to be masterful storytellers who illuminate the human experience. She thinks that these singer-songwriters’ personal vulnerability on stage has also contributed to the success of their music.
Coastsiders can catch a live performance of “Easy to Love” on June 17 at The Coastal Vine, located at 2305 Carlos St. in Moss Beach. Rogers will be performing with her father, Jim Rogers. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
