Acoustic music nights are back starting at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at Mullins Bar and Grill.
The first artist will be Ryan Scripps, a country artist. Scripps is well-known for his appearance as a contestant on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
“Being able to share my music again in person with the public has been amazing,” Scripps said in an email to the Review. “There’s no feeling like being on stage performing for a live audience, and I can also tell how much everyone has missed attending live concerts. It’s nice for my band and I to be playing shows again but also great to see everyone in the audience enjoying live music again.”
Scripps and his band canceled many performances in 2020 and he was only able to play a handful of shows; most were acoustic and without his full band.
“It was a rough year for us, to say the least, but we are slowly getting shows back on the calendar, which my band and I have been really excited about,” Scripps said.
Along with being a contestant on “The Voice,” Scripps and his band have opened for artists like Dan and Shay, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Brett Young, CAM, Aaron Watson, Dylan Scott, and others.
This Friday, Scripps will be performing solo and playing a mix of his own music and popular country songs.
“We try to have a good variety of artists from rock to country to R&B, performing originals and classic covers,” said Bill Murray with the Half Moon Bay Golf Links. “It’s a relaxed environment and the entertainment is always free.”
Being from San Jose, Scripps grew up visiting Half Moon Bay often. His grandparents also lived in Half Moon Bay, so his family spent a lot of time here, occasionally stopping for lunch at Mullins.
“It’s always special for me to perform at Mullins and I’m excited to be back playing some music this Friday evening,” Scripps said.
Coming up Aug. 13, Acoustic Fridays continue with San Francisco artist Greg Lamboy. And on Aug. 20 Matt Bolton appears at Mullins.
