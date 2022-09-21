To call Brad Friedman an Agatha Christie fan is an understatement. He’s read and reread the books, watched the films and series, and now runs a mystery blog, ahsweetmysteryblog.com, where he frequently writes about the likes of Poirot and Miss Marple.
Friedman has been reading her works since he was 10 years old; his rabbi even brought up the author during Friedman's bar mitzvah.
When the Coastal Repertory Theatre added Christie’s “Murder on the Nile” to its schedule, Friedman was an easy choice for director.
“I love watching people in the audience try and figure out what’s going on, so I hope we get them pondering this and enjoying the fun and the suspense of the show,” he said.
“Murder on the Nile” will open on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 23. There will be no shows the weekend of Oct. 14 through 16 due to the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.
The show features the wealthy and beautiful Kay Ridgeway and her new husband on their honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Puzzling circumstances arise when the ship becomes the scene of a murder. In classic Christie fashion, the play stars a troupe of memorable characters, each with a motive for the murder.
“I would say that one of the many reasons that Agatha Christie is still really popular is because of the stylish movie and TV adaptations that people have grown up with,” said Friedman. “People are always dressed so beautifully.”
The Coastal Repertory Theatre’s rendition will be no exception. Costumer Michele Parry has been working tirelessly to dress the cast to the nines.
“(Kay Ridgeway) will look fabulous before she goes back to her cabin and gets shot in the head,” said Friedman.
Parry said that to prepare for the show she has been exploring the fashion of the 1930s.
“It’s not a clearly defined niche, it’s mostly defined by bias-cut clothing and sort of free flowing after the very straight lines of the '20s, but not that kind of cinched in waist and really fitted kinds of things that you start to see in the '40s and '50s,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
The first “Murder on the Nile” performance was in 1937 and, in the plot, Ridgeway is one of the richest women in England. So Parry figured that on her honeymoon the character would likely have had the latest and greatest fashions.
“At the time, Elsa Schiaparelli had her show, and she had the first hot pink couture line of clothing. Pink became all the rage,” said Parry. “So I decided to do a hot pink gown.”
For tickets, and for more information about the theater, visit coastalrep.com. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.