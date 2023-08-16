CoastPride’s monthly movie night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its center, 711 Main St. The nonprofit will be screening “Disobedience,” a film with LGBTQ+ themes that is focused on a young woman’s exploration of faith and sexuality.
CoastPride hosts movie nights once a month in addition to its myriad groups and activities. These include middle and high school group sessions, a parent group session, an “Aging Well” group for older members of the LGBTQ+ community and various pride events throughout the year. The 4-year-old organization has grown significantly since its founding in 2019.
“I would say that in the four years, we’ve been seen,” said founder of CoastPride Jeanne Vargas. “We’re trying to create awareness, we’re trying to be seen and it’s working. We’re getting more attendance at our events.”
The movie nights were initially inspired by a volunteer who saw a need in the community.
“We do things in response to what the community is asking for, so we want to make sure that we’re not starting programs that no one actually wants or needs,” said Cameron Zeller, CoastPride operations director.
The space that the movie nights provide is open to all, but organizers say they are specifically important for LGBTQ+ youth. Zeller said that nowadays, because of the internet, young people can better find representation, whether it be on social media or in films and TV shows.
“When some of these movies that are playing first came out, in the ’90s, it was a really big deal to see someone who's identifying the same way as you on the screen, especially if you might be feeling isolated as a queer person living in a more rural area,” said Zeller. “What the internet can offer young people now is a really big deal.”
Just as on-screen representation has changed, so has the original vision of the center.
“I’m just super happy with the way it’s evolved,” Vargas said. “It’s growing, and as far as movie nights go, I think it’s a really great place to have a gathering to share a common movie theme and talk about it.”
These shared spaces to watch movies open up conversations that might otherwise be hard to have.
“A lot of LGBTQ folks suffer from mental health challenges due to feeling isolated in their LGBTQ identities. And having a place that's explicitly for LGBTQ people to come together and to find resources and to find information about where they can go to do anything that's LGBTQ affirming is really important for folks,” Zeller said.
Zeller said this is especially true in young people.
According to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization with a mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young adults ages 10 to 24 — and LGBTQ+ persons are at significantly increased risk. LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.
“Having support groups and referrals to counseling services available right here on the Coastside is super important,” Zeller said.
CoastPride also participates in events like the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival and Half Moon Bay Pride parade, which was organized by CoastPride and the city of Half Moon Bay. It also works with organizations around the coast.
Last October, LGBTQ+ History Month, the organization brought in Puente de la Costa Sur and did a calavera-making activity with the youth group. The LGBTQ+ History Month overlaps with Hispanic Heritage Month, so the organization connected with Puente to make sugar skulls that were later put on display at the Ayudando Latinos a Soñar Día de los Muertos event. It also displayed a post with LGBTQ+ folks who were part of the Hispanic community who have died.
“This year, I think we're going to be doing a collaboration with Megan Brown, a local poet, for the Makers Space at Make It Main Street, and do some kind of LGBTQ History Month-related poetry events,” Zeller added. “The poet laureate right now in Pacifica is actually a lesbian woman, and she came and read some of her poems during June Pride at Makers Space. And she was so cool, and hopefully we'll be able to get her back again for that.”
In the future, the center hopes to continue the work it is doing and reach out to a bigger community, including youth outside of the LGBTQ+ community.
“My vision was to have a center, to have a place where the kids can go and be who they are, hang out and have resources,” Vargas said. “One of the main things that I really would like to see now is mental health and having that support at the site. Not just LGBTQ kids, but any kids can go and have free counseling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.