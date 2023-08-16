CoastPride’s monthly movie night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its center, 711 Main St. The nonprofit will be screening “Disobedience,” a film with LGBTQ+ themes that is focused on a young woman’s exploration of faith and sexuality.

CoastPride hosts movie nights once a month in addition to its myriad groups and activities. These include middle and high school group sessions, a parent group session, an “Aging Well” group for older members of the LGBTQ+ community and various pride events throughout the year. The 4-year-old organization has grown significantly since its founding in 2019.

