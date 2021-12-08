Once again this year, the Unknown Motorcycle Club is helping other Coastsiders make the holidays a little brighter for local families in need.
As in years past, the club has stationed wrapped boxes at Coastside post offices, where anyone can leave unwrapped toys and school supplies. Club members, led by Jim Holsman, will collect the toys and take them to Coastside Hope in time for holiday giving.
Then, as in years past, club members and anyone else with a motorcycle is welcome on a Poker Run on Dec. 11. After dropping off the last bunch of collections at Coastside Hope, riders will zoom off to hot spots like Duarte’s Tavern and Apple Jack’s. Riders collect cards at each stop and at the end the rider with the best hand gets half the pot with the rest paying off expenses. The ride begins at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the American Legion Post 474, 470 Capistrano Road, Princeton.
This is the 37th year of the club’s efforts to make December more festive and comes on the heels of a particularly notable 2020.
“We canceled the ride, but we collected toys,” Holsman said of last year’s effort. “It was phenomenal.”
— Clay Lambert
