In a year unlike any other, even toys have to quarantine.
That’s the case for the toys and supplies donated to the Unknown Motorcycle Club’s annual toy drive. With coronavirus cases spiking across the state, lead organizer and El Granada resident Jim Holsman, who’s been involved with the drive for at least 37 years, decided to play it safe this year.
“Realistically, they won’t get used until next year,” said Holsman, the club president.
As in years past, donation boxes are currently located at all local post offices and the American Legion Post 474 in Princeton. They will be there until just after Christmas. The toys and school supplies gathered from the boxes will be given to Coastside Hope for distribution. But due to concerns about the spread of the pandemic, the toys and supplies picked up by the club on Dec. 12 will not be distributed right away. Instead, the toys will be stashed and effectively quarantined at Coastside Hope until the next year.
Holsman, the owner of Coastside Technical Services, said donations for kids of all ages are still accepted. Following the drop-off, the club still plans to participate in its Poker Run, in which members drive to a few Coastside businesses, including Duarte’s Tavern in Pescadero, Apple Jack’s in La Honda, and the San Gregorio General Store. Each rider contributes to the pot, receives a card at each establishment, and at the end, the Unknown with the best poker hand takes half of the pot while the other half covers expenses.
“The community has always stepped up pretty well,” Holsman said of the toy donations. “We’re COVID-sensitive to how this distribution will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.