Money for rent is still available to San Mateo County residents through the county’s emergency rental assistance program. The program offers to cover rent payments for renters who qualify as low-income and may be at risk of eviction due to COVID-19-related hardships.
Preliminary state data from last week showed that the county has 1,295 active hardship cases, with around $16 million requested and $1.2 million approved. That’s just a fraction of the $50 million available for residents struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.
“The funding is there … and we encourage everyone to apply that is in need,” County Manager Mike Callagy said.
To find more information and sign up for rent relief, visit housing.ca.gov.
— from staff reports
