The San Mateo Resource Conservation District is hosting a webinar next week for Midcoast residents interested in learning about local water quality, pollution sources, and what local residents and business owners can do to keep beaches and creeks clean.

The webinar will specifically address San Mateo County beaches that have been on the “Top 10 Beach Bummers in California” list and how the RCD and its partners are working to address clean water. Water Quality Program Manager Noah Katz will lead the discussion.

The webinar is set for 6 p.m. tonight and is free to attend virtually. Register by searching for “Midcoast water” on Eventbright.com.

— from staff reports

