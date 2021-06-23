Menlo Park is cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July, after the City Council approved new laws last week.
The council on June 8 passed a temporary urgency ordinance in which people who sell or use illegal fireworks could face $1,000 fines and/or up to six months in jail.
Councilmember Cecilia Taylor said the ordinance came forward at the request of some of her constituents, who have been impacted by the increasing fireworks in their community.
“Over the past several years, especially last year, the amount of illegal fireworks in the city of Menlo Park was unbearable for a lot of people,” Taylor said. Taylor represents District 1, where the Belle Haven neighborhood is located.
In addition to being an annoyance to the community, fireworks may also cause injuries, damage property or increase the risk of fires.
Taylor acknowledged the recent work of the police department in getting illegal fireworks off the streets but said that policy was also important as a tool for enforcement.
Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance, though Councilmembers Ray Mueller and Jen Wolosin expressed concerns that the penalties could be too harsh and have a disproportionate impact on lower-income families.
“When I think about the impacts of fines and things on lower income people, you know, $1,000 can really be debilitating,” Wolosin said.
Mueller said that six months in jail seemed like a lot but he would support the council in its decision.
Councilmembers supported possibly reducing the fine or having a sliding scale of fine amounts depending on the violation.
Menlo Park Police Chief David Norris said that there will be an education campaign to ensure that the public is aware of the new laws. He said officers will also be trained to use discretion when enforcing the law.
“Part of this is an education campaign with the tool of enforcement,” Norris said. “The idea would be to keep people from doing this type of behavior that could create injury and fire damage, etc.”
Bay City News Foundation is a nonprofit newsroom focused on the Bay Area.
