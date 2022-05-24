Memorial Day lunch set
Post 238 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War in Pacifica will host a Memorial Day lunch at noon on Monday, May 30, at 555 Buel Ave. All are welcome.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A group of local kids listened intently as Valerie Jonutz demonstrated how to piece together…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Between ever-changing COVID-19 guidance, teacher shortages and students' escalating mental h…
The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association has announced plans for a unique event on the Coastsi…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Since 2019, the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks has installed 50 new picnic tables at 17 s…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ayudando Latinos a Soñar is brightening the lives of seniors on the coast this Valentine’s D…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows presented a check in the amount of $10,000 on Monday morning t…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Richard Parness has been on the coast for more than 20 years and has been a longtime support…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
With deep regret, the Coastside chapter of the National Groundhog Day Federation has postpon…
When Wayne Southerland, also known as “Dr. Ghoul,” took the stage on Friday night at the Coa…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sanchez Art Center hosts three new exhibits through Feb. 13. “The Male Glaze” is in the Main…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.