Prudence hated her name. She hadn’t just got off the Mayflower. “Eve,” she said to her closest friend, “please tell me how our little project is going.”
“We’re done!” chimed Eve. “And the answer is — drum roll — Mildred Lee.”
Prudence smiled. “I’m pleased to hear that the next president of the United States will have a name as outdated as mine.”
A prodigy with a 300 I.Q., Prudence, age 18, was officially the world’s smartest person. She saw the 2024 presidential election as her chance to fix the country’s ills by getting the best person for the job elected, somebody everyone could support.
What do people want in their president? It turns out that usually people are as interested in candidates’ personalities as their stands on the issues. Eve had quickly tabulated all the successful presidential campaign slogans for the last 20 years, weighting them by voting precincts and Electoral College votes, so the right message could be heard in the right place at the right time.
Just a few problems. First, Mildred didn’t know she was running. Prudence flew to Ohio to meet Mildred and showed Eve’s work to her. After careful thought, Mildred gave her answer, “Count me in!” and gave Prudence a big bear hug, which Prudence welcomed. (A 300 I.Q. teenager can be intimidating to some.)
Second, Mildred had never registered with a political party. Eve knew this, of course, and turned the deficit into a plus. Mildred would be the only candidate not owned by the big bosses, the special interest groups, or big money. Her motto: “You are my only special interest!”
Third, who the heck was Mildred Lee? She was introduced to the public in a blitzkrieg of paid ads on national and local stations, aided by Prudence’s patent royalties. Her first was warm, “Hello. I’m retired Marine Corps General Mildred Lee. I teach military strategy at the U.S. Naval Academy and ESL for recent immigrants. I dote on my three grandkids and make a mean margarita. But enough about me. I’m interested in you. You see, I’m not a member of any political party. You are my only special interest. Write me in on your ballot and together we’ll make things the way they should be. Let’s talk again soon.”
This unique approach caught on, and generous crowd-funded money poured in. Mildred was on every TV set and computer screen, in any of her five languages. Her slogans became catch-phrases: “A Leader. A Listener.” “Says It. Means It.” “Tough on crime. Strong on education.” “Yah-hoo!” “Hooyah!”
As the primaries approached, polls began to tip the needle toward Mildred. Her respectable 15 percent showing in New Hampshire blossomed to 70 percent on Super Tuesday. State and local politicians got on the bandwagon. This truck was rollin’!
Then Eve woke Prudence up, playing Cher’s “Believe” at full volume. Prudence yawned, “I guess it was just a beautiful dream.” Then the phone rang. “Hello, Prudence. We haven’t met. I’m retired Marine Corps Gen. Mildred Lee. Do you have a few minutes to talk?”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com would vote for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.