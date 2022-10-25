U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo laid out changes to Medicare for hundreds of Peninsula constituents who tuned in virtually for a town hall last week, highlighting revisions coming as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.
If you find the existing Medicare rules baffling, you are not alone.
“I have to say that I find this confusing,” Eshoo said in relation to how to avoid penalties for not enrolling in the government insurance program at age 65. “And if I find this confusing, some of my constituents will as well.”
While changes coming in the new year likely won’t make the rules governing Medicare any less confusing, they may make coverage more affordable for many of the 65 million Americans who count on government coverage in their golden years. Those changes include allowing Medicare managers to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies as the Veterans Administration does. In addition, all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccines will be available for free and there will be a hard cap on Part D covered drugs by 2025.
Medicare is top of mind for many this time of year. The open enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Eshoo made it clear that as chair of the House Health Subcommittee she considers the program to be vital to Americans.
“Medicare is a program that strengthens this country. It is a democratization of benefits for those 65 and over,” Eshoo said. “It’s so foundational in the lives of my constituents and people across the country.”
Several questions during the virtual town hall centered around the viability of Medicare going forward. Earlier this year, the trustees of the federal program warned that the trust fund underpinning Part A hospital benefits will be depleted by 2028. The rising expenses — coupled with discussion of privatizing the popular benefits for seniors as a way to ensure profitability — represent an existential crisis for a program that adds about 10,000 Americans a day.
Last week, top Republicans signaled that if they take control of Congress after the midterms they may couple discussions of raising the nation’s debt ceiling with spending cuts that could include Medicare and Social Security benefits. Eshoo promised a fight.
“I think that is disastrous policy,” Eshoo said adding that privatizing Medicare would mean “Armageddon for seniors and I’m not saying that to scare people. I also think there would be a revolution on the ground.”
Despite dark clouds ahead for the financial viability of the program, passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is bringing some cost savings in the near term. Beginning Jan. 1, each insulin product would be capped at $35 a month and, beginning in 2025, the out-of-pocket cost of Part D-covered drugs would be limited to $2,000 annually.
Eshoo urged constituents to learn about changes coming to coverage and to make any changes well in advance of the Dec. 7 end to open enrollment.
“Take some time,” she said, “and don’t wait for the last minute.” ▪
