While a YouTube tutorial can cover a little bit about everything, it’s hard to substitute for real hands-on experience. For those looking to learn camera operations, video editing and studio production, the Pacific Coast Television is offering a media workshop that goes far beyond any virtual tour.
The class meets in two-week intervals on Jan. 15 and 29, Feb. 5, 19 and 26, March 11 and 19, and April 1, 8, 22 and 29.
“It’s really designed as a basic introductory course that hopefully gets people into it,” explained PCT Executive Director Marty Anaya.
These upcoming workshops are just a sliver of what the PCT has to offer, as it has numerous other classes members can take to get more technical. For those looking to learn more editing and production, consider a $20 annual membership fee that allows members to check out gear, edit productions and newsletters.
Governed by an all-volunteer board of directors, PCT has largely been known for live broadcasts of all types of public board meetings, from the Half Moon Bay City Council and San Mateo County Harbor District to the Montara Water and Sanitary District. The station’s roots date back to the 1960s, when Oceana High School began radio broadcasts. Gradually, PCT moved into television in the 1970s, and Pacifica Community Television Inc. formed in 1977.
Anaya emphasized the nonprofit is providing the means to a public service, not to take the place of a private production studio. PCT offers tools for noncommercial work. The Pacifica Historical Society’s show “Footprints of Pacifica” is an example of a public community production.
“What we do is analogous to what happens at Half Moon Bay Library,” Anaya said. “We do something that is a public service for people who want to communicate, not necessarily for people to make a living, but to expand their knowledge.”
Classes costs $30 per session and meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Wednesday at the Ted Adcock Community Center in Half Moon Bay. Classes are taught by PCT’s production supervisors. Email admin@pacificcoast.tv or call (650) 355-8001 to enroll.
