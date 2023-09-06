I had received my annual summons to appear in court for jury duty on Aug. 29. I was looking forward to serving, never having been on a jury.
Each year, except one, I had dialed into the court’s recording the day before trial, only to be told that I didn’t need to appear. In that year I got as far as a courtroom for jury selection, where this Q&A session commenced:
Judge, speaking to the potential jurors: “Raise your hand if you know any of the lawyers or parties in the case.”
Judge: “Who do you know?”
Louie: “The defense attorney, your Honor.”
Judge: “OK, we’ll get back to you later.”
“Later” turned out to be about 90 minutes, while the judge listened to others explain why serving on a jury would cause them tremendous anguish. Many excuses were legitimate. The flaky ones included “I’ll miss my soaps,” “I have a golf date this Wednesday,” and “I’m a Communist.” The guy next to me, who had already been questioned, whispered, “Wish I’d thought of that.”
(Note: Communists are not exempt from jury duty, comrade.)
When I was questioned privately by the judge and lawyers, I had to tell them I’m a lawyer.
(Note: Lawyers were not summoned to jury service until Gov. Jerry Brown’s first two-term stint in Sacramento. Thanks, Jerry.)
The judge asked, “What area of law are you in, Mr. Castoria?
“Mostly, I defend people in malpractice cases, and represent insurance companies in coverage disputes.”
You’d think I’d said, “Look! I have a grenade.” I had not said that, of course, but I had said a word that is verboten in front of a jury: insurance. The judge and lawyers nearly jumped out of their seats to be the first to say, “We thank and excuse you. You may go. Quickly.”
(Note: Jurors aren’t supposed to know that people have liability insurance coverage, such as your auto insurance policy. A juror’s role is to decide the facts, not look for secondary sources of payment.)
I reported to the Jury Assembly Room last week. Much of the time there is spent waiting. My wait that morning lasted three hours, 40 minutes of which was spent watching a well-made video about the roles of jurors and judges, what happens in a trial, and why the whole system would tumble down without jurors.
The Clerk gave Civics Test Matching Game sheets to people who forgot to bring a good book. I’m proud to say I got 14 of the 15 questions right. But I had no idea which U.S. presidenet was the first one born in a hospital. Turns out it was James Earl “Jimmy” Carter, who I thought was born in a peanut shell cabin.
If I had been picked for voir dire, as jury selection is called, when I was asked if I’d ever been convicted of a felony I might have said, “No, but I know who was the first president born in a hospital.”
Justice sometimes works in mysterious ways.
