Main Street Scholars received a grant from the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, Silicon Valley chapter, for a transparent planter to be made with locally sourced wood. Students will plant seeds in the planter and watch the roots grow.
“It was pretty exciting because we haven’t applied for grants before,” said Jamie Weintraub, executive director of Main Street Scholars.
The organization offered two $1,000 awards for STEAM projects. The chapter also offers advisers for the selected projects.
“We designed this container that the kids will eventually be putting together and planting seeds that they harvested last year,” said Weintraub.
The project is headed by subject matter expert Sarah Kiser. Students will continue to monitor the plants throughout their 15-week semester and will film a video at the end.
“Part of it is working their way through things, and in the video at the end they are going to be talking about what they learned,” said Weintraub. “Our focus is on learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.