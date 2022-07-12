Sam Souza is among many students for whom the traditional high school experience just doesn’t work. The recent graduate of Main Street Scholars in Half Moon Bay remembers feeling sick to her stomach with worry over schoolwork. By the end of her sophomore year of high school, it was clear it wasn’t getting better, so she transitioned to Main Street Scholars.
“I absolutely loved going there,” she wrote in an email to the Review, noting that she felt heard by the program’s student-first approach. “I could tell that the teachers really wanted to hear what I wanted to say rather than my words being drowned out by maybe 20 other students. It felt like family.”
Since opening in 2014, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges-accredited school has supported many local students with its alternative educational philosophies and student-focused approach. Main Street Scholars ended up being the perfect fit for Souza who raised her grades and became the school’s first graduate of its full-time program.
“I’m so happy to have graduated, but even happier to have attended Main Street Scholars,” she said.
Next, Souza plans to attend the College of San Mateo for an associate degree in art, and then go to art school. She hopes to someday become a professional artist, something she’s dreamed of since childhood.
Main Street Scholars also had three part-time students who graduated this spring: Cameron Lane, who is going on to College of San Mateo to study physics and music, Anneliese Noonan who is going to community college and hopes to transfer to a University of California campus and become a veterinarian, and Morgan Riedy.
Riedy’s mom, Hilary Morgan, said she saw her daughter disengage with learning due to remote classes and the COVID-19 pandemic, but Main Street Scholars brought back her enthusiasm, and now the recent graduate will be attending her top-choice university.
“They have a unique ability to access and provide teachers who can meet each student’s needs and different learning styles,” wrote Morgan in an email to the Review. “It is education at its finest, with teaching based on inspiring the student and developing their curiosity. It was such a gift to see our daughter regain her confidence, enjoy learning, and look forward to going to school again.”
“We need alternatives to help kids find a route to
success,” said Main Street Scholars founder, Jamie Weintraub. “It just warms my heart seeing them succeed. I’m humbled by the way they grow and the choices they make, overcoming their fears about school or whatever is going on, and stepping up. They’re just amazing.”
