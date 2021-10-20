Local artists were among the many disappointed by the cancellation of the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, which was scuttled for the second year in a row.
“For the last two years now, for all artists, not just myself, it’s been really tough,” said artist Jennifer Clark.
The Made on the Coast artists are selected by jury to showcase their artwork at the festival every year. Fifty-five artists were selected this year, more than triple the usual number. When the festival was canceled, many of those selected had already invested in supplies and were relying on the festival to sell their art and gain awareness.
In order to mitigate the effects of the cancellation on local artists, Made on the Coast has organized a virtual “Pumpkin Minifest,” sponsored by the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, to support local artists and provide a space for them to sell their art virtually.
“We really want to encourage people to support local artists,” said Alison Williams, Made on the Coast chairwoman. “We also want for all the people who normally come to the festival to find some of the quality items that they normally find at the festival.”
The virtual event will be held online at madeonthecoast.weebly.com through December. Buyers can visit the site and browse before purchasing directly from each artist.
“I’m thrilled that we at least have this online option,” said Len Banks, a local watercolor painter. “Obviously, it’s not the same as having people stroll past and see your art in person, but I’m grateful for this opportunity and pleased to still get to share my art. I really appreciate that this opportunity is available.”
Art ranges from paintings, pottery, jewelry, textiles, photography and more.
In the spring, Made on the Coast awarded local stained glass artist Hannah Anderson an emerging artist grant that she used to further her education and create a 3-foot-by-5-foot stained glass window with a depiction of Pillar Point Harbor.
“She’s really talented,” said Williams. “I love what she did. We are trying to get it up somewhere public for the community to see.”
Anderson recently finished the project, which was supposed to be on display at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.
“It was bigger than anything I had done before,” said Anderson. “I learned so much making it and I was super happy with it when I finally took it off the table and could see the light shining through it. It was difficult and frustrating at times, but I am so grateful for that experience.”
Anderson will also have some items up for sale on the Made of the Coast site, including a new, festive, pumpkin suncatcher design along with her traditional stained glass designs.
Clark, who calls her business Clark by Design, will be sharing her wearable art, including wraps and scarves with colorful detail inspired by photographs she has taken around the country of wildlife.
“The opportunity to have my artwork still be online is fabulous and I’m hopeful I can sell some things,” said Clark. “Alison is working so hard for us and to help support local artists. It’s disappointing but I’m really happy that we have people working so hard on our behalf.”
