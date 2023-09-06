Hannah Anderson

Coastside artist Hannah Anderson got a big boost from a Made on the Coast grant in 2021 and it continues to propel her toward big things.

As many of us were still making sourdough starters and listening to the first Olivia Rodrigo album during the summer of 2021, local stained glass artist Hannah Anderson was creating the piece that would win her the Made on the Coast award and launch her career in stained glass artistry. 

Made on the Coast is a local artists community supporting artists through grants and events. Each year, the group awards the “emerging artist” grant to a promising new artist, providing them with the necessary materials for a piece that will then be displayed at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. Anderson won the award two years ago for her idea to create a 3-foot-by-5-foot stained glass piece titled “Fog over Pillar Point.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories