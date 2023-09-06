As many of us were still making sourdough starters and listening to the first Olivia Rodrigo album during the summer of 2021, local stained glass artist Hannah Anderson was creating the piece that would win her the Made on the Coast award and launch her career in stained glass artistry.
Made on the Coast is a local artists community supporting artists through grants and events. Each year, the group awards the “emerging artist” grant to a promising new artist, providing them with the necessary materials for a piece that will then be displayed at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. Anderson won the award two years ago for her idea to create a 3-foot-by-5-foot stained glass piece titled “Fog over Pillar Point.”
“(Anderson) wanted to keep it local and support local and we chose her because she is definitely an up-and-coming artist,” said Alison Williams, the former Made on the Coast coordinator. “She's very talented. She did a really good job on her application and she was a delight to work with, very easygoing.”
When she applied for the grant in 2021, Anderson had just started working at her current job, Aanraku Glass Studios in San Mateo. Her sister and self-appointed manager encouraged her to apply for the award.
“I definitely do not think I'd be where I'm at if I didn’t go through with that, and go through the process of getting a grant, planning a giant piece, trying to think about budget and all these things that my artist brain doesn't want to think about,” Anderson said. “I think that was a really good introduction for me to join the community I grew up in, but as an artist, to start making contacts through that.”
Anderson first learned how to hold and cut glass from her father when she was in grade school. She forgot about it for a while, going to Hampshire College initially for environmental science, then for art education. After graduating, she worked as a substitute teacher and the director of a science summer camp in San Francisco called Tree Frog Treks.
In the beginning of the pandemic, Anderson was cleaning out her parents’ garage when she found her father’s old stained glass materials. After looking up a few Youtube videos to relearn the basics, she picked up where she started, with her father’s encouragement.
“He’s definitely always been my biggest encourager of just going and doing art,” Anderson said. “He’s always wanted me to do that, to focus on that, and he’s always had a lot of confidence in me. That’s definitely helpful, too, to have people in your life who can see that you have talent and something that makes you happy.”
Now at Aanraku, Anderson packs custom orders for other artists, but she is also allowed to use the facilities to make her own art. As a native of the coast, most of her art focuses on the beauty of her surroundings. One of her most recent pieces that she made for the Pescadero Art and Fun Festival depicts the historical Johnston House.
“I always try to take pictures of things to reference to make glass stuff out of,” Anderson said. “I'm always biking by the Johnston House, so I stopped and took a picture and then turned it into glass.”
She recently moved from San Mateo back to Half Moon Bay to live with her parents.
“This is what I really want to do, it makes me happy (but) it’s not making me a ton of money and this is an expensive area,” Anderson said. “I would love to stay in this community. I think I have never been as involved in my community, even when I was younger, as I am now. The artists and everyone are so supportive.”
Much of this support comes directly from Made on the Coast, as it not only provides the funding, but also the community and space for an artist to create their work.
“I think Hannah's really moving,” Williams said. “I've seen her work, I've come a few times to see her other stuff and she's really progressing, doing beautiful work.
“I know she’s been commissioned to do other work and things, which is really good because that's exactly what we want: to give people the foot in the door to be recognized and get the supplies that they need to be able to follow through with what they want to do,” she added.
The “emerging artist” grant has not been available since Anderson won the award in 2021 due to the pandemic. Anderson encourages other artists to apply to anything they can get their hands on.
Now an established artist on the coast, Anderson is branching out in her work, doing commissioned portraits of pets and other new types of work.
“Progress has been really slow for me, but I've put in a lot of really hard work and long hours and now things are kind of starting to really blossom for me,” she said. “Right now, I'm working on a possible commission for a skylight, which is something very new.”
“I think she's come a long way,” Williams added. “I think she's learned a lot and I'm really glad to see that our award was able to help spur her into where she really wanted to go in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.