Art vibes are now flowing from the crisply remodeled building at 727 Main St. in Half Moon Bay, home of the new M Stark Gallery. The inaugural show, “Protagonist,” opens Sunday, featuring sculptures by assemblage artist Jerry Ross Barrish, who many Coastsiders know as the longtime artistic director of the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica.

“He makes important sculpture, and it deserves a very wide audience,” said Marianna Stark, owner of the namesake gallery.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories