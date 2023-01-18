Art vibes are now flowing from the crisply remodeled building at 727 Main St. in Half Moon Bay, home of the new M Stark Gallery. The inaugural show, “Protagonist,” opens Sunday, featuring sculptures by assemblage artist Jerry Ross Barrish, who many Coastsiders know as the longtime artistic director of the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica.
“He makes important sculpture, and it deserves a very wide audience,” said Marianna Stark, owner of the namesake gallery.
“Protagonist,” curated by Paris Cotz, features human and anthropomorphic animal figures with one exception: a tribute to Monet’s “Water Lilies.”
“Jerry loves art history,” said Cotz. “And I wanted to choose some of his newer work as well.”
Barrish reflected briefly on how his work has evolved over time. “My early work was much more naive,” said Barrish. “I can’t go back. I can’t force the naivete. I think the newer work is a little bit more sophisticated. In my early work, I never cut anything or bent anything, but after I started doing that, I can maintain the gestures and the movement better.”
Although they may be full of grace, Barrish’s assemblage sculptures are not dainty in stature.
“Most people who look at the catalogs are always surprised when they see the work in person,” said Barrish. “I think people look at them and think they’re doll-sized, and then when they see them in person, they’re four and five feet tall.”
Stark said that by showcasing contemporary fine art by artists such as Barrish, the M Stark Gallery will round out the Half Moon Bay art scene, which has often focused on nature photography, plein-air landscape painting and crafts. Stark will be presenting rotating exhibitions of Bay Area artists every two months.
“I want every exhibition to have something to do with the environment,” she said. “I want the art to invite people to think deeply about what’s happening to our world. Some artists focus on global warming as their true practice, but many artists don’t, but it’s so pervasive that it has seeped into many artists’ work almost unknowingly.”
In addition, Stark said the gallery will organize community programs, host artist talks, and sponsor critical art writing contests.
Stark is the creator of a successful blog, “Stark Guide,” which is dedicated to the Bay Area art scene. In that capacity, she developed a close affiliation with the Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art. Stark has also served on the board of various visual art nonprofits including the San Francisco Art Dealers Association and the Berkeley Art Center. Before opening M Stark Gallery, she honed her craft by producing pop-up art shows.
Stark said she is happy to have a home base now in Half Moon Bay.
“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone,” said Stark. “Part of the joy for me is talking with people about what’s on the walls. And if people visiting the gallery don’t care for the show that’s up at the moment, I think it’s good for them to know that there are 12 more shows right behind it.”
The grand opening reception of M Stark Gallery takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. “Protagonist” will be on view until March 26.
