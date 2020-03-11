Marriage and the interpretation of human sexuality in the Bible has been a debate among religious institutions for years. One local church plans to take up the discussion this weekend.
The Coastside Lutheran Church will address this topic when it hosts “Holy Conversations about Human Sexuality in the Bible” from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. this Sunday. The event comes at a time when another religious body, United Methodist Church, has divided over questions of same-sex relationships. Under the banner of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Coastside Lutheran Church is reaffirming its stance on gender equality.
The larger church leadership adopted a social statement in 2009 that addressed relationships and intimacy for both straight and same-sex couples in public and within the church.
Referencing eight biblical passages, Rev. Kathryn Gulbranson will lead a discussion on biblical interpretation, the Hebrew worldview of sexuality with passages from scriptures, as well as the Greco-Roman worldview of human sexuality, and various Pauline texts. Lunch will be provided and donations are accepted to help to defer the costs. Organizers request an RSVP ahead at info@coastsidelutheran.org.
