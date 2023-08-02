The elephant in the room needs to be addressed — her name is Manyula and she is the inspiration for the upcoming Flor y Canto Manyula International Poetry Festival. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Half Moon Bay Public Library. The current San Mateo County Poet Laureate, Jorge Argueta, organized and named the event.
Manyula the elephant lived in the San Salvador Zoo from 1955 to 2010. Argueta, originally from El Salvador, started and named a poetry festival after her because Manyula means “lovable.” When he moved to the Bay Area, he brought the festival with him.
“Manyula is a Hindi name for an elephant that lived in El Salvador for many years,” said Argueta. “I thought it was a beautiful name for a festival. I’ve been doing a festival in El Salvador with the same name, ‘Manyula,’ simply because it represents strength and community and power and it represents lovable.”
As the poet laureate named last December, Argueta’s role is to promote poetry and “enhance the beauty of the county through the love of poetry,” he said, until the end of his term in December 2024.
This is the first year that the festival will be held in Half Moon Bay. The recent shootings that have impacted the Half Moon Bay community also caught Argueta’s attention.
“I was really saddened by what happened in Half Moon Bay — the massacre,” Argueta said. “I think the role of poetry is to lullaby our hearts, our minds, our spirits. So I believe that in these events, such as the killings in Half Moon Bay, those who were affected were children. So, I decided to call a group of friends — professional children’s books writers and illustrators — to come and dedicate this poetry festival to the immigrant community, but also to the community at large in Half Moon Bay.”
While the event is dedicated to immigrant children, everyone in the community is welcome. The event will have different activities hosted by published authors and illustrators who agreed to participate, including Elizabeth Gómez, René Colato Laínez, Charlotte Cheng, Aida Salazar and Holly Ayala. Some will speak about how and why they write, others will teach illustrations and others will read their work aloud.
“It’s a fun activity for children, and to be honest with you, for everybody,” Argueta said.
ALAS, a local nonprofit organization that works to help immigrant families through cultural arts programs, will be bringing children from the immigrant community to the event as well.
“We want to lullaby the community with poetry, and I’m happy to say the San Mateo County is helping support this festival. It should be something really, really beautiful,” Argueta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.