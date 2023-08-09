These next few days mark the peak of the Perseid meteor showers. I’ll be sure to watch for them through my binoculars, assuming I can find my binoculars in the thick fog we’ve been having. “The morning fog may chill the air. I don’t care,” sang crooner Tony Bennett. If he’d added another stanza he could have given the same weather forecast for the whole day and night.
Come to think of it, after singing that he left his heart in San Francisco, he could have explained why he misplaced his spleen in Abilene and his tuchus in Secaucus.
If you live on the coast, chances are you will not see the Perseids. It’s a myth that we get fog every day. Some days we have rain, freezing rain, or schmutz, that cold drippy snot that’s dense enough to make us turn on our windshield wipers but not measurable enough to register on a rain gauge.
Having almost depleted my Yiddish vocabulary, I’ll switch to pseudo-science babble. The Perseid meteors are cast-off junk from the Swift-Tuttle comet, named after Taylor Swift and one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Due to a typo of cosmic proportions, the International Registry of Space Stuff, not to be confused with the terrestrial IRS, changed Turtle to Tuttle, just as many immigrant families’ names were changed forever on Ellis Island.
Comets, though lovely to see, are the Odd Couple “Oscar Madisons” of space, sloppily tossing junk, perhaps crushed beer cans and old National Geographics, in a trail of litter behind them. Each year the earth passes through the litter, some of which enters our atmosphere and is destroyed, in a much larger version of our Coastside schmutz storms.
Which brings us back to the Perseid meteors. When we were much younger our family of four (not counting the dogs) looked up in the sky each August from the safety of the deck over our garage, hunting for meteors. I found meteor hunting to be like snipe hunting, a trick played on naive newcomers to camping.
The snipe was a fictitious bird that glowed in the dark. More experienced campers would randomly yell, “There’s one!” directing his or her flashlight away from the newbie and running to catch the snipe with a bag. After what seemed like an hour of running in the dark, one hunter would slip his or her flashlight into a bag, jump around like someone standing on an ant hill, and declare, “I got one! I got the snipe!”
the snipe, and the newbie was allowed to go first. Carefully opening the bag, the newbie discovered that a snipe looked a lot like a flashlight.
As with the snipe, everyone else on the deck said they saw meteors, with much “oooohing” and “aaahing.” It was fun to listen, and I did see a meteor or two.
Will I see one this year? That’s up to the fog, the schmutz, and the snipes.
