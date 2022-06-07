Motorists making their way along Highway 84, weaving through the redwoods of La Honda, might have missed the annual La Honda Arts and Music Fair held in the La Honda Gardens over the weekend if not for the long line of cars parked on the side of the road. It was obvious something big was afoot.
Visitors approached what initially appeared unassuming, just a few food and vendor tents. Then they reached a wall of tall hedges and a small gate gave way to a vast grove full of white tents with local arts, crafts and more food.
Inside, a kaleidoscope of tie-dye contrasted with the green trees lining the grass of the grove, and live music echoed throughout the event. Kids bounced in a bounce house, locals milled in booths with drinks in hand enjoying the music and perusing local wares.
The event held from Friday through Sunday was an annual fundraiser for the La Honda Educational Foundation and local volunteer fire brigade.
“It’s about community,” said Kristen Lindstrom, principal of Pescadero Elementary School. “People are so happy to be here. There’s something special about an outdoor fair, and also something special about just this area in particular.”
The fair has been canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19, so Lindstrom said the community is also just happy to be back together.
“It is great to feel so much community support for an event that is raising funds for the school,” she said.
The educational foundation provides funding for field trips, Art in Action, the school gardens, and most recently an end-of-school picnic at YMCA Camp Jones Gulch.
“They fund a lot of different things that the school district just isn’t able to,” said Lindstrom.
For artist Susan Harrison, the event has extra importance as her daughter grew up in the La Honda Pescadero School District.
“It’s such a good education and such a great place to be out in the open,” Harrison said. “They’re in the country, there’s cows grazing right above the school.
“Schools are chronically underfunded, but there are special issues in smaller school districts who don’t have as many resources, so it’s good to have that extra money,” she said.
The local has been living in La Honda for 31 years, and started painting when the pandemic started and she retired. This was her first time showing her work at the La Honda Fair, or any event of this nature. Her paintings reflect the coast and the environment she lives in.
