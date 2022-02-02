Richard Parness has been on the coast for more than 20 years and has been a longtime supporter of the Coastal Repertory Theatre. Parness is one of many Coastsiders anxiously awaiting the opening of the 2022 season at the Coastal Rep.
“I think the theater is an important part of the culture of a community,” said Parness. “I’m not aware of anything else on the coast that comes anywhere near the level of production that Coastal Rep offers.
“I have a great deal of respect for the plays that are selected, and I have learned a lot going to plays that I’ve never heard of before,” he said.
Parness remembers that the first production he went to after COVID-19 hit in 2020 was in the parking lot behind the theater. He thought the theater was innovative and did a great job of finding a way to put on a play. But he is enjoying being back in the theater.
“I’m looking forward not only to the plays, but being in the theater camaraderie. It’s a great group of people that are passionate about what they are doing,” said Parness.
The Coastal Repertory Theatre is kicking off its season with the much-anticipated “Noises Off” production, directed by Debi Durst which opens on Feb. 11 and runs through Feb. 27.
“It’s a bucket list show, and I always wanted to do ‘Noises Off,’ so when I heard that Debbi (Durst) was directing, I was just like ‘I have to do it,’” said Emily Simpson, who is playing Brooke Ashton, who plays Vicki in the play within a play.
Eight years ago Durst directed “Noises Off” at the theater with great success, so many are excited for its return.
“It’s such a broad farce,” said Shannon Quinn, stage manager. “There are everything from pratfalls to dirty looks. You can’t help but laugh.”
Both Rob Hedges, who is playing Frederick who plays Philip, and Dominic Falletti, who plays Garry Lejeune who is playing Rojer Tramplemain, performed in the original production on the coast.
“It’s one of the more fascinating roles I have ever gotten to play,” said Falletti. “Playing an actor playing an actor is an interesting challenge because you basically play it as creating the character of the actor, and then you have to use his choices, not your own, to create his character.”
When Falletti performed eight years ago, he believed there couldn’t be a better cast than his original group, but now, almost a decade later, he’s excited to perform with this new cast.
“Something drew me back into it,” said Falletti. “It’s one of the smartest scripts, especially in the comedy range that I have seen. It really is the breaking up of the three acts and finding a way to watch the same production from three different angles: the rehearsal angle, the behind-the-scenes angle, and then back in front, when everything completely falls apart.”
Each of the characters experiences things in a new way and despite being performed on the coast once before, the actors are bringing a new twist to their characters for a new experience for the audience.
“I’ve seen past versions of the show where (Brooke) is just kind of ditzy, but I wanted to give her a little bit more dimension, and more of a likeability as opposed to just kind of like the slapstick, dumb blond type of character,” said Simpson of her role.
“It’s a lot of near misses and confusion,” said Simpson. “I’ve always thought that shows that have things that intentionally go wrong, you have to be so in sync with each other and really trust each other, because if it goes wrong correctly, it’s so clean and it’s so funny, but if that little hiccup is there, it’s hard to catch back up.”
In “Noises Off” the set of the play within a play takes center stage during the first and third acts, but during the second, the stage is completely flipped to show the audience backstage.
“There’s lots of little lists of things for when you turn specifically, who goes first, how it's done,” said Jared Alexander, assistant stage manager. “It’s just like a cute small puzzle. It’s actually pretty fascinating when you see it all happen at once. Everybody sees big shows like ‘Hamilton’ and thinks, ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful, everybody must have worked together as a team,’ and this show is a lot about what happens backstage. Actors make things look wonderful, but here’s the reality of this.”
“I’m excited about it,” said Parness. “It’s kind of an indication that we’re getting back to some sense of normal lifestyle. Not that it’s going to be the same as it was before, but I’m very much looking forward to it.”
