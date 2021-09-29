For the last 15 years, spa owner Yasmin Caminiti has supported local creatives with her “Artist in Residence” program. A different artist is featured at Bamboo Hair and Body every three months.
“I’ve been in the industry for a very long time and I always thought that the venue of folks sitting around processing or waiting for their appointments would be just a great opportunity to showcase artists,” said Caminiti. “It just keeps things fresh and alive and entertaining. Now the client base anticipates who comes next.”
This October through December, Linda Rutherford will be presenting her local wildlife photography.
“She’s fantastic. As soon as I saw her work I was impressed,” said Caminiti. “It’s unique and there’s a quiet, elegant quality that she brings to her birds. I feel really honored to have her in the salon and I’m really looking forward to hanging out with her photographs on the wall for a while.”
Rutherford has photographed endangered gorillas in Africa, followed bear tracks in Alaska and taken underwater photos of fish in Indonesia and the Philippines, but when COVID-19 hit and her trips to Antarctica, Iceland and Europe were canceled, she turned to her local environment on the Coastside for inspiration.
“The pandemic forced me to completely change focus and move to subjects nearer to home,” said Rutherford.
Initially, with the closure of parking lots and local beaches and restriction of travel to no more than five miles from home, Rutherford explored her neighborhood. She and a friend hiked in the eucalyptus trees of Montara and El Granada and found a nest of owlets being attended to by their mom.
“We felt that was our first discovery,” said Rutherford.
Next, they started hiking around Pillar Point Harbor and discovered hundreds of migrating birds there. Some come from as far away as Alaska. She also captured photos of peregrine falcons on the Devil’s Slide trail.
“I was unfamiliar with the names or species but I gradually learned a great variety of ducks arrived there and a number of birds from Alaska,” said Rutherford. “Suddenly, the whole world of bird-watching opened up to me. Prior to this, I really didn’t know one bird from another, so it was a joy to discover the world of bird watching and see birds I had never really noticed in any detail before.”
Once local travel became less restricted, she visited shoreline parks around the San Francisco Bay to photograph other bird species and sunsets along the coast from San Francisco to Santa Cruz. She can now be found photographing birds at the Wavecrest Open Space in Half Moon Bay.
“There is a very active community of photographers here in Half Moon Bay,” said Rutherford. “I’m really delighted that a local business would be dedicated to supporting artists. I’m just one of the many artists here, and it’s just so nice to connect with a business that wants to support ours.”
An artist’s reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Bamboo Hair and Body salon and spa, 799 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
“I am really committed to serving the community and there are so many fantastic artists here on the Coastside and it’s my honor to be able to provide them an opportunity to show their work,” said Caminiti.
