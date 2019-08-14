  1. Home
  2. Community

Marie-Fleur Borac, an attendee of Main Street Scholars in Half Moon Bay, recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college preparatory test,  one of the nation’s most prominent standardized tests for high-schoolers. Borac took a variety of AP courses, including mathematics and microeconomics. 

Main Street Scholars says that around 0.1 percent of students taking the ACT earn a perfect score. ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda wrote a letter to Borac, stating, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments