The Coastside is rich in culture and tradition, but many locals aren’t aware of the thousands of years of history that preceded modern times.
Who were the first people to populate the coast? Why is it called Frenchmans Creek?
Half Moon Bay History Association docent Ellen Chiri found herself answering questions like these often as locals and visitors came to the historic jail and museum on Johnston Street. She was motivated to create a reference guide of relevant information.
“It started as a paper for the docents so they would understand the origin of the names in Half Moon Bay, and then someone suggested I make a book out of it,” said Chiri.
“California and the Coastside: History and Place Names” includes a brief history of the Coastside and a list of the local places and their history. Chiri conducted research at the Half Moon Bay Library and studied historical documents. The author has been on the coast since the 1980s, and some of the information comes from her knowledge of the Coastside. She also conducted personal interviews with the archeologist for California State Parks for information about the Ohlone as he is the tribal liaison for the tribes of the area.
“I wanted this to be bite-sized,” said Chiri. “I wanted it to be something that looked enticing because it’s small but still filled with information.”
The author included an extensive bibliography to both cite her information but also as a reference of sources for people looking for more information about the topics covered in the book.
“I want people to learn about the history,” said Chiri. “I think it’s really important that people understand where we came from and who the first people were and the whole progression of people in the area. Know where you live and know the stories.”
The book is on sale locally at Coastside Books, Ink Spell, Paper Crane, Small Town Sweets, and the Visitors Center at Half Moon Bay State Beach.
