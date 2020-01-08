The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau each year recognizes local businesses and residents for their outstanding service. Honorees will be presented with their awards at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. Hall on Main Street.
This year’s recipients include: Miller-Dutra Coastside Chapel for the Business Hall of Fame honor, Joaquin Jimenez for Role Model of the Year, Half Moon Bay Library for the Education Award, Sweet55 for the Innovative Business Award, Sheppard Family Dentistry for Chamber Member Longevity, Sea Hugger for the Green Business Award and Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester for the Bev Miller Civic Achievement Award.
Three other honorees will be announced on the night of the award ceremony, including the Mayor’s Award selected by Councilman Harvey Rarback.
Tickets are $85 to $100 per person and dinner is included. To purchase tickets: visithalfmoonbay.org.
