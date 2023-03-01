Well into her career as a researcher and professor of mechanical engineering at University of California, Berkeley, Pacifica resident Lisa Pruitt felt inauthentic. By any measure, Pruitt was a successful academic, yet her uneasiness grew with every accolade.
“What I was presenting outward and what I felt inward kept growing
further and further apart with every accomplishment, and so I just kept feeling like a bigger imposter,” she said. “I still had all the same inner struggles, and so I was still struggling with addiction, I was still struggling with an eating disorder, I was still struggling with not feeling good enough. The level of inauthenticity that I felt was monstrous.”
In her new book, “Soul of a Professor: Memoir of an Un-Engineered Life,” Pruitt embraces her vulnerability as a way to achieve self-acceptance. The early chapters of the book are relatively short, presenting the largely unexplored feelings and limited insights she had as a younger person. As the narrative continues, the chapters become progressively longer and more self-aware. Pruitt said that writing the book has brought her “literary healing.”
“Trying to piece together my own story and really remember what it all felt like at the time really helped me to step back into that space,” she said. “I started to see the threads in my life and how they tied together.”
Mixed in with analogies to engineering materials in Pruitt’s book are lyrical passages about horses. “I don’t necessarily mean that everyone has to work with horses, but I think there are a lot of nontraditional paths outside of therapy that can be really restorative to people,” she said.
For a time, Pruitt maintained horses in Moss Beach. She said spending time in that setting helped her to heal.
“When you step out into that world where the horses are, you’ve got the hawks overhead and you’ve got the ocean in the background and you’ve got the trees,” said Pruitt. “There’s a reason I live on the coast. It’s very restorative to be here in this beauty.”
Yaxuan Sun, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in mechanical engineering at University of California, Berkeley, took classes from Pruitt as an undergraduate student, including one called “Engineer Your Life.”
“I’m not usually a big fan of self-improvement courses, but because it was taught by her, I thought it must be good,” said Sun, who plans to become a professor. “I definitely learned a lot about being more authentic.”
Sun added that she admired Pruitt for talking openly about emotions.
“The stereotype of female characters is usually (that they are) more emotional, which is usually perceived as weak,” said Sun. “Just seeing Dr. Pruitt being able to be a female and also be vulnerable and not be afraid of being labeled is great.”
Pruitt said she has an open-door policy for students wanting to talk about their personal struggles in the world of academia.
“I was putting my life together and then I just found that more and more people kept reaching out and asking for help,” she said. “Me sharing at the depths that I did (in the book) opens up a safe space for them to talk about things that they might never have talked about. I realized that that’s actually what I had intended all along.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.