Michelle Yoshimine is a Best Buddies International success story. After joining the nonprofit organization as a jobseeker in 2018, the Half Moon Bay resident is now embarking on a three-year tenure as a Best Buddies state ambassador.
In this new role, Yoshimine will serve as a spokesperson in the Bay Area and throughout the state, publicizing various Best Buddies programs that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy.
“I’m an ambassador for Best Buddies because I believe in their messages of inclusion and activism,” said Yoshimine.
Best Buddies International serves its members in four core areas: social integration, inclusive living, leadership development and job placement.
“When I was job searching, Best Buddies got me a job interview at a company called Silicon Valley Bank, and I went to the interview with my job coach,” said Yoshimine. “I got the job and I’m currently working there now.”
Yoshimine’s Best Buddies ambassadorship is a volunteer position in which the primary function will be to write and present speeches on behalf of Best Buddies International.
“I will participate in Best Buddies fundraising events such as the Best Buddies Friendship Walk and give speeches to promote Best Buddies,” said Yoshimine.
Among other things, Yoshimine will inform audiences about the Best Buddies one-to-one friendships program.
“What happens is a person with a disability and a person with a non-disability are matched,” said Yoshimine. “If they have something in common and feel a connection, they do different activities together and get to know each other and hopefully grow a friendship.”
In order to become a Best Buddies state ambassador, Yoshimine was required to complete an ambassador training program in which participants learn leadership and public speaking skills.
“During the ambassador training, I went to Indiana State University to learn how to make public speeches,” said Yoshimine. “First I joined the Best Buddies leadership program, which is a program that helps people with disabilities learn how to advocate for disability rights or speak on behalf of Best Buddies.”
Yoshimine explained the sense of personal commitment to the mission of Best Buddies International.
“I’m passionate about disability activism because I know so many people with
a disability,” said Yoshimine. “Most of my friends and my husband have disabilities. Our disabilities make us unique, and it’s important to advocate for people with disabilities so we can live in a better world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.