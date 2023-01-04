Michelle Yoshimine is a Best Buddies International success story. After joining the nonprofit organization as a jobseeker in 2018, the Half Moon Bay resident is now embarking on a three-year tenure as a Best Buddies state ambassador.

In this new role, Yoshimine will serve as a spokesperson in the Bay Area and throughout the state, publicizing various Best Buddies programs that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

