On Sunday, local poet Diane Lee Moomey and her publisher, Anna Evans, of Barefoot Muse Press, hosted a virtual poetry reading and question-and-answer session to launch Moomey’s new book of poetry, “Make for Higher Ground.”
“Diane (Moomey) is a talented visual artist in addition to being a poet and that gives marvelous texture and depth to her work,” said Evans, in a press release.
For many years Moomey has consulted the I Ching, a Chinese philosophy made up of 64 hexagrams, in times of difficulty. Number 57, penetrating influence, is the one she used as the theme of the book.
“There are several hexagrams that are about the transformational power of the small work where gentle, persistent effort, in a positive direction, can have a wholesome effect,” said Moomey. “I was fuming that so many of us were feeling disempowered last year, so it seemed like it was important to feel like an individual could make a difference. When I went through my poetry, I pulled out the poems that I thought would echo that.”
Within that theme, her poems range from those about nature, love and loss, to memoir poems that go back to her parents and grandparents to reflect on how their worlds influenced how things came to be for Moomey.
“I saw that a lot of my work was about small, everyday things and how they are reflected as larger things,” said Moomey. “Like an everyday event might be a microcosm of some huge thing in the world.”
Moomey co-hosts a monthly poetry series in Half Moon Bay and is a regular reader at San Francisco and Bay Area poetry venues. She has had her work published in many publications, including “Light,” “The MacGuffin,” and “THINK.” Moomey has also been nominated for the Pushcart prize and has won prizes and honorable mentions in the Sonnet and Creative Non-Fiction categories of the Soul-Making Keats Literary Competition.
She has also published “Silk Road, Iron Bird,” a long poem; “Place,” a collection of poetry and literary fiction; “Love’s House,” a small chapbook of love poetry; and “While on the Way Home,” a collection of poetry, prose and brush drawings. This is Moomey’s third collection of poetry. All of them are available on Amazon.
Moomey is also a watercolorist and collage artist, and her art both influences and is influenced by her poetry. To her, there is not one without the other.
“It’s been an amazing growth process for my poetry and I’m just so happy with the results,” said Moomey.
“Make for Higher Ground,” is sold directly through Barefoot Muse Press and is also available at Coastside Books, on
Amazon, and there is a copy at the Half Moon Bay Library.
