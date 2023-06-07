Gunning siblings

From left, Gunning siblings Makaela, Bailey and Wyatt all show their animals at the San Mateo County Fair.

The San Mateo County Fair kicked off on Saturday, drawing crowds in search of corndogs and roller coasters. Penelope Gunning’s family was there to participate in another celebrated tradition: the youth livestock show and auction.

For almost 90 years, the San Mateo County Fair has invited young competitors to select, raise and groom farm animals. Some exhibitors are independent, some come from Future Farmers of America, and others, like Gunning’s three children, ages 10, 11 and 14, belong to the Half Moon Bay 4-H Club. The Gunning family started raising turkeys, chickens and pigs for the county fair at the beginning of the year in Half Moon Bay and San Gregorio.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

