The San Mateo County Fair kicked off on Saturday, drawing crowds in search of corndogs and roller coasters. Penelope Gunning’s family was there to participate in another celebrated tradition: the youth livestock show and auction.
For almost 90 years, the San Mateo County Fair has invited young competitors to select, raise and groom farm animals. Some exhibitors are independent, some come from Future Farmers of America, and others, like Gunning’s three children, ages 10, 11 and 14, belong to the Half Moon Bay 4-H Club. The Gunning family started raising turkeys, chickens and pigs for the county fair at the beginning of the year in Half Moon Bay and San Gregorio.
Pigs, said Gunning, have to weigh in between 215 and 280 pounds, depending on the weight class. Gunning’s children started raising their pigs at about 50 pounds. A lot of thought goes into selecting the right feed.
“There are different things that each exhibitor decides
is important to them, but a big part of it is how much protein the animals are
balanced diet that they’re giving them,” said Gunning. “They give them a certain amount each day, depending on the size of their pig and what size they want them to be.
Judges at the county fair evaluate animals’ muscle and fat to determine whether they are ready for the auction and processing. Over the years, the definition of a perfect market pig has changed.
“When I showed at the San Mateo County Fair when I was a kid, what they liked back then versus what they like now was very, very different,” said Gunning, who participated in the local 4-H program as a youth. “The animals then were kind of long, very lean pigs, but what they look for a lot now is a short, stocky, bulky, super muscular pig.”
One of the main competition categories for youth at the county fair is animal showmanship, for which exhibitors present the animal to judges and answer questions testing their knowledge.
“Throughout the year, 4-H has meetings for all these projects and the kids are learning different things about the animals,” said Gunning.
Showing animals at the county fair requires a lot of dedication both before and during the event. For 10 days, youth exhibitors have to care for the animals at the fairgrounds. Daily feedings take place at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. sharp, and kids also have to exercise their animals every day.
“It’s definitely a social thing for the kids, but it’s a lot of work as well,” said Gunning.
The culminating event for youth competitors is the auction, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the San Mateo County Event Center. Visitors are invited to register as a buyer and bid on the fair animals.
“The kids really rely on the support at the auction to make ends meet for the project,” said Gunning, adding that feed prices were high this year. “It’s expensive for these kids to raise these animals, plus all the time they put into it.”
Gunning emphasized the sense of accomplishment youth exhibitors feel on market day.
“When you get to the end of the project, you know you’ve done a good job and that someone is going to enjoy the meat, and then we get ready for the next year,” said Gunning.
