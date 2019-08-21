On Sunday, at the Half Moon Bay Library’s anniversary event, local artist and children’s book illustrator Shawn Harris led a collage workshop and read from “Her Right Foot,” illustrated by Harris and written by Dave Eggers.
Harris moved to El Granada two months ago when his wife was offered a job in Silicon Valley. “We couldn’t imagine being on that side of the hill after we saw Half Moon Bay and El Granada,” said Harris.
Before illustrating books, Harris worked as an artist for musicians and bands. He actually got his start illustrating for his own musical projects and then started working for bigger bands. Harris was then contacted to produce some samples for Eggers.
“That was my big break,” said Harris. “I put all my effort into producing those samples.”
“Her Right Foot,” published in 2017, was Harris’ first book. Since then, Harris has worked with Eggers on another children’s book, “What a Citizen Can Do?” published in 2018 and designed the covers of two of Eggers’ other books, “The Monk of Mokha” and “The Parade.”
Harris was interested in writing and illustrating for kids before being contacted by Eggers, but it didn’t really pan out. “I just kept hacking at it,” said Harris.
Harris works with colorful construction paper and glue. He cuts out figures and shapes using scissors and a precision cutting knife and then photographs them. “Her Right Foot” was made with materials readily accessible for kids, which Harris says makes it a fun one to read.
When reading aloud from the book at Sunday’s event, he interacted with the kids, asking if they recognized any of the materials. “I like the accessibility of the pictures,” said Harris. “I’m just using paper and glue.”
Some of the original creations from “Her Right Foot” were on display at libraries in San Francisco and San Mateo, but the construction paper bleaches over time when exposed to the sun, so Harris keeps most of the originals in a dark room.
When Harris first moved to the coast, he was excited about the new library. “Right when we moved here, I couldn’t wait to see the branch.” said Harris.
Harris produced artwork for the Summer Stride reading program, hosted by the San Francisco Public Library in 2018, some of which was on display at the Half Moon Bay Library. When Harris came for a library card, Half Moon Bay Library staff asked him to read at the anniversary celebration.
“It’s a really cool space for a library,” said Harris. “I was honored to read at their first birthday party.”
Harris is currently working on his next project, a book coming out in March 2020, but he says he takes frequent breaks to go surfing.
This new book, “Everyone’s Awake,” is a collaboration with Colin Molloy, lead singer for The Decembrists.
“It’s been cool to work with him and cross that gap with my history of working with musicians and bands and my current work illustrating children’s books,” said Harris. “It’s been a great project.”
