For Frances Cooke, of El Granada, being a new mother was a dream in more ways than one.
“You’re kind of half-awake and half-asleep, and that really describes very accurately the first 15 months of my motherhood because my son did not sleep,” she said.
Now after completing a fashion degree, surviving a pandemic, and overcoming a series of false starts with clothing manufacturers, Cooke has launched Maia Mothers with her business partner Maren Linn. The new line of lingerie features clothing staples that Cooke wished she could have worn as a new mother.
“I wanted clothes that were comfortable, fit my body and fit my new lifestyle, which had different demands,” said Cooke, who created all the Maia Mothers designs. “But I also wanted clothes that allowed me to express myself and my personality and feel like myself.”
The company website went live in September, and Maia Mothers has also established a relationship with two maternity boutiques in San Francisco. In January, Cooke and Linn will host a pop-up in Willow Glen.
Currently, the Maia Mothers line consists of three essential items: Dream State Bra, Dream State Bikini and Dream State High Waist. The product names were inspired by the groggy days of early motherhood and the designs were informed by rants and raves that Cooke collected from other mothers.
“I sent an email out to all my friends who had babies a similar age to say, ‘What kind of things have you been wearing or found to wear? And do you like them? And what do you wish that you could have?’” said Cooke.
Linn was one of the mothers who responded to Cooke’s survey.
“What I could find that was comfortable was pretty plain and basic-looking and would get very ugly very quickly — like discolored and pilly,” said Linn, who prototyped a business model for Maia Mothers as part of an MBA program.
Cooke also found that quality maternity clothes were hard to come by and wanted to offer an antidote to fast fashion.
“In my experience, mothers who are shopping for maternity clothing or stuff to wear postpartum don’t think they’re going to be wearing it for very long,” she said. “So manufacturers don’t put a priority on creating quality stuff that you are then going to be able to wear five, ten years later.”
Cooke emphasized that motherhood is a physical, emotional and social transformation that is still ongoing.
“My son’s 5 and I still feel like I’m postpartum,” she said. “My body has changed, and it hasn’t gone back to the way it was.”
“We hope that the products that we put out are going to work for your postpartum body and your postpartum lifestyle,” she added.
Cooke has already started designing a robe for the Maia Mothers line and sees a future brimming with possibilities.
“We certainly have dreams for what would come next,” said Cooke.
(1) comment
Thank you! Maia can be found at https://www.maia-mothers.com/
