The Oceánica Ballet presents “Harvest Moon” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Bay Area Ballet Conservatory in South San Francisco.
Coastside residents Edgar Lepe and Robert Burns Lowman will be directing along with returning choreographer Jessica Woodman and guest choreographers Isabelle Sjahsam and Connolly Strombeck.
Lepe began studying classical ballet in 2008 at the San Francisco Academy of Ballet and has since performed in Mexico and the United States with Collage West Ensemble, Compañia Mexico Danza, Ensembles Ballet Folklorico of San Francisco, as well as Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Presidio Dance Theatre, Bay Pointe Ballet, and Oakland Ballet. Edgar has choreographed for Bay Pointe Ballet, Bay Area Ballet Conservatory, Peninsula Ballet Theatre, and San Jose Dance International. Edgar currently teaches at Bay Area Ballet Conservatory.
Lowman trained at Susan Hayward School of Dancing on the coast and graduated from Half Moon Bay High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in dance and theater and performance studies from University of California, Berkeley. Lowman is a recipient of the Mask and Dagger Memorial Prize (2012) and the Rosalyn Schneider Eisner Prize (2013).
At Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Lowman performed principal roles in “Giselle,” “The Nutcracker,” and “Carmen Suite” and was featured as a soloist in the virtual release of “The Chrysalis Project.” In addition to performing, Lowman was the Peninsula Ballet Theatre artistic assistant from 2018 to 2020 and directed the Peninsula Ballet Theater's annual “Dance Makers” choreography showcase from 2016 to 2019. Lowman currently teaches ballet at Susan Hayward School of Dancing in Half Moon Bay, under the direction of Sadé Warner.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oceanicaballet.org. All members of Oceánica Ballet have presented proof of COVID-19 immunization and will be masked. All audience members are required to be masked.
