More than 40 artists will be participating in this year’s South Coast Artists’ Alliance art show, which is back on, in person, after being held virtually last year. The event will be held from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 at the Harley Farms upper barn.
“I’m so excited about it,” said Shannon Webb, local artist who has been showing with the South Coast Artists’ Alliance since 1993. “With art online, you lose context.”
“This space is creative and lends itself to any kind of artwork,” said Dee Harley, owner of Harley Farms. “It’s the event of the year for people, especially this year. People can be out and about beforehand, and there will be wine and cheese, and then they can all look at the artworks. It’s going to be very festive.”
Given the nature of the venue, with its high ceilings and lots of space, it’s easy to fit big pieces in and allow visitors a dynamic viewing experience.
“We just want lots of good energy around the place,” Harley said. “We have loads and loads of space to make people feel comfortable as we emerge out of COVID and everything we’ve been through. It’s perfect for this kind of event because everything is open and airy, and there’s a big field outside so people can wander around and feel safe.”
This show is a nonprofit fundraiser dedicated to promoting art and artists in the San Mateo and Santa Cruz coastal communities.
“This small community of Pescadero is very supportive of each other and this is an example of that,” said Harley.
For 30 years, the SCAA has promoted local artists and raised money for local schools. A quarter of the profits of this year's event fund the arts in La Honda Pescadero Unified School District.
Delma Soult, born and raised in Seville, Spain, will be sharing her art which is greatly influenced by her culture and upbringing.
“Traditionally, I’ve been very oriented in surrealism,” Soult said. “Being from Spain, I have a ton of influence from the surrealists… I do a little bit of everything — oils, acrylics. I like creating something new, instead of sticking to the same thing, so I’m always trying something different.”
For this show she will be sharing a project she has been working on recently called the “Invisible Goddess Project.”
“It initially started as a social media project and what I was focusing on was the exaltation of women over 50 and their transition to what I call the wisdom stage,” Soult said.
Soult asked women to share a photo of themselves in which they feel powerful, often in a warrior or goddess pose, and an explanation of how they are feeling as they transition to middle age. Then she would transform that into mixed-media art.
“It’s been a fun project … it’s pushing me to do art every day,” Soult said. “It’s for my own inner artistic transformation and for the women involved to just feel good about themselves.”
There will be a wide variety of art subjects and forms, including art from artists who lost their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fires last August.
Certain art pieces will be raffled off to community members. The drawing will be held on Sunday evening, the last night of the show, and 100 percent of the raffle proceeds go to scholarships and art programs for children.
“It’s great that, with COVID subsiding, even though now things are getting worse, that we have the opportunity to be connecting in person,” Soult said. “Doing this kind of show in person and for the community to be able to be physically present is something everyone needs now. I’m glad we have this opportunity because we don’t know how things are going to be in the next year.”
Tickets for the opening night are sold out, but anyone can still go on Saturday or Sunday.
