To Cafe Society owner Harpo Marx, a return to normal life wouldn’t be complete without live music on the Coastside.
Every Friday for the past month, as COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed on outdoor events, he’s been hosting musicians outside the Main Street coffee shop, allowing customers to enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine while they listen. The area in front of his Half Moon Bay shop is usually full, with regulars coming from all over the Bay Area even on the coldest of nights. Since starting back up last month, Marx said he’s had no problem at all filling gigs.
“Everybody is calling me now saying, ‘Let’s get back together,’” Marx said.
Local venues are back to hosting live music after almost a year without. For local shops where musicians and concertgoers are a weekend staple, it’s a sign that things might really be getting back to normal. Marx will move the Main Street performances indoors starting this week.
Farther south at the San Gregorio Store, owner George Cattermole has been welcoming back musicians on an abbreviated schedule. But come July, he’ll be back to hosting five performances per weekend, a schedule he’s had no problem maintaining for decades. He said, for 38 years, he’s never turned down a talented artist who wants a shot at performing, and there’s no shortage of talent on the Coastside.
“It’s an embarrassment of riches,” Cattermole said.
Among the talent are the Harmony Grits, a Santa Cruz band that’s been playing at the San Gregorio Store since 1987. Not all its members, or even its style of music, has stayed the same over the years. But the one thing that won’t change is the group’s dedication to the South Coast community.
Guitarist Jim Lewin, who plays in the Grits, among several other local musical groups, said with performances on pause, he has been able to work on other aspects of his music. He spent some time recording in his home studio and got a break from the near-constant grind of being a performer.
“Sometimes the hustle of doing gigs, promoting gigs, takes away from the creative side of music,” Lewin said. “In some ways, it was nice.”
But Lewin said it couldn’t feel better to be back, particularly among their homegrown crowd in San Gregorio, where longtime fans and friends gather after a long, tough year. The music feels refreshed, and people are more appreciative than ever of the joy of listening to performers live.
For now, San Gregorio’s gigs are likely to stay outdoors due to rules around alcohol sales, but Cattermole said most musicians and customers don’t seem to mind.
“People are just chomping at the bit to get out,”
Cattermole said. “And live music is really great. I would have sold this place a long time ago if it weren't for music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.