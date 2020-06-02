Coastsiders looking for a creative outlet to express themselves through writing and photography during this time of prolonged shelter-in-place may have one by the end of the month. A new online literary magazine, vyris, hopes to be a reflection of the times.
The publication is open to Coastsiders of all ages to submit photos, poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or any other work that offers a glimpse inside their current way of life. Though the content does not have to explicitly reference the coronavirus pandemic, the work should be framed within its context.
Created by GraceAnn Stewart, vyris, stands for “vivid young reflection inside souls” and is currently taking submissions for its first online edition, which Stewart says will be live by the end of June at vyris2020.com.
Photography and writing submissions limited to 500 words or less are due on Sunday. Bodies of work and inquiries must be sent to vyris2020@gmail.com.
— August Howell
